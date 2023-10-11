Uncover ‘Murder at the Manor’ at Benjamin Harrison Site

Join us for a thrilling glimpse into the immersive murder mystery event “Murder at the Manor.”

With special guests Mavis Washington and Dave Surina, actors from the show, and Lindsey Beckley, Special Events & Marketing Manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, you’ll learn about this interactive adventure where you turn detective, gather clues, and solve a gripping crime inside the historic mansion.

Whether you’re local or visiting Indianapolis, mark your calendar for October 13-14, 20-21, or 28-29 and visit the link for tickets and details!”

It’s a thrilling and interactive activity you don’t want to miss!