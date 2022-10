Life.Style.Live!

Uncovering superstitions behind certain animals

It’s another “Wild Wednesday,” and “Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with wildlife experts from Silly Safaris and a few animals with superstitions surrounding them to find out if these Halloween myths are fact or fiction.

For more information, click here and visit: petpalstv.com.