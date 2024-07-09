Unforgettable fun at Indiana State Museum’s ‘Adult Summer Camp’

An evening filled with unforgettable fun, adventure, and nostalgia awaits right here in Indianapolis!

Adults have an exclusive opportunity to unwind with friends and experience the museum after hours, enjoying delicious food, themed cocktails, classic camp activities, and more — all inspired by the museum’s new Good Night Forest exhibit.

Hayley Wilson, Director of Interpretation at Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, shared more information and the inspiration behind the Adult Summer Camp.

Attendees can unleash their inner child and compete against friends in oversized outdoor games like archery, axe throwing, bubble bowling, and an obstacle course.

Visitors can also make summertime crafts to take home, including tie-dye bandanas and friendship bracelets.

Of course, no summer camp experience would be complete without s’mores. The evening’s menu will feature desserts and drinks inspired by this indulgent treat, along with other favorite camp foods, cocktails, and refreshing beverages.

Tickets include admission to the museum, one free drink ticket, snacks, and all activities. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Ticket Prices: $45/non-members, 10% discount for members

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the Indiana State Museum’s website. Don’t miss out on this chance to relive your summer camp memories and make new ones!