Unique Father’s Day gift ideas from Indiana Owned

Father’s Day is just around the corner, a time to celebrate the incredible dads in our lives. This year, why not surprise your dad with a gift reflecting his unique personality and interests? At Indiana Owned, we understand the importance of finding the perfect gift, so we’ve curated a diverse collection of thoughtful and meaningful presents that any dad would love. Take a peek at some of the standout gift ideas from our Father’s Day Gift Guide for 2024:

Transform your health in just 20 minutes a week with exercise Inc.! Discover the power of the Simple 9 Nutritional Program for lasting results. For new clients only, purchase six sessions for the price of four!

Treat Dad to the authentic flavors of Pennsylvania with a gift card from Hoagies & Hops! Gift cards are available in any denomination and can be emailed directly to Dad for a convenient and thoughtful surprise. Order your gift card today and give Dad the gift of great food and cherished memories!

Make this Father’s Day extra special with luxurious grooming products from KM Bath Company. These items offer the ultimate indulgence, perfect for the modern man who values quality and self-care. Options include Cowboy Cream (body butter), exfoliating bar soap, beard balm, and beard oil.

Caramel Tobacco Soap is a luxurious and deep-scented soap that will make you feel pampered and energized. This soap combines the rich and earthy notes of tobacco with the sweet and creamy notes of caramel, creating a luxurious and unforgettable scent. Our soap is made with natural ingredients, so it is gentle on the skin and leaves you feeling refreshed and invigorated all day long. With its unique aroma and luxurious feel, our Caramel Tobacco Soap is the perfect way to start or end your day.

Jessica Harris, owner of Shop Small Shop Handmade LLC, offers a stunning array of personalized items, including laser-engraved and full-color products. Explore gifts such as BBQ sets, drinkware, barware, clothing, photo gifts, games, tools, and more. With over 30 local vendors from Montgomery County and neighboring areas featured in-store, you will surely find the perfect gift!

Cherry Vanilla Bourbon is the foundation for the award-winning cocktail program at St. Elmo Steak House. The signature “Elmo Cola” infuses natural cherry and vanilla into a rich blend of bourbon, accompanied by a splash of cola, and then garnished with a cherry. This elevated whiskey cola cocktail has been one of the most popular drinks since its creation in 2011.

Don’t miss the opportunity to give Dad a new swimsuit from the company that creates life-changing intimates for men! Saxx Oh Buoy Swim Shorts feature a slim-fit liner with a Ball Park pouch, fade-resistant material, and quick drying. Uplift Intimate Apparel has a variety of options available in sizes S-XXL. Hurry—online orders must ship by June 10th to arrive for Father’s Day!

8. WINDSOR JEWELRY | MEN’S ACCESSORIES AND WATCHES

Father’s Day is the perfect time to show appreciation for the man who has been a constant support and inspiration. For those looking to add a touch of sophistication to their dad’s wardrobe, we have curated a selection of window jewelry that will make this Father’s Day unforgettable. This guide features Tissot watches, the Giving Gig bracelet, and a sleek money clip—ideal gifts that combine style, utility, and a touch of sentimentality. Stop by the store to see these items in person and find more items online at windsorjewelry.com

Make Dad feel special with a gift that speaks to his passions and interests. Shop locally and support Indiana Owned businesses while finding the perfect present to celebrate the extraordinary dad in your life. From heartfelt gestures to practical essentials, our Father’s Day Gift Guide has everything you need to make this Father’s Day unforgettable. Visit Indiana Owned today to explore our full Father’s Day Gift Guide and show your dad how much he means to you.

About Indiana Owned: IndianaOwned.com is a website dedicated to promoting and supporting local businesses in Indiana. It serves as a directory of Indiana-based businesses that have been certified local. Through the promotion of products, places, and service providers, IndianaOwned.com encourages consumers to support local business and nonprofits and the people creating healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana.