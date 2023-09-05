United States Air Force Band: Airlifter Brass

We were joined by the melodious tunes of the Airlifter Brass, a talented ensemble from the USAF Band of Mid-America, and welcomed SSgt Abigail Martin, the Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge of Airlifter Brass, to our show.

This six-person group, with its traditional instrumentation of trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba, and a percussionist, offers a blend of inspiration and entertainment in every performance. The ensemble’s repertoire spans a wide spectrum, including military marches, jazz standards, and patriotic favorites, making it a treat for audiences of all ages. With a mission to reflect the heritage and pride of the United States Air Force and the nation as a whole, Airlifter Brass has graced audiences worldwide, from heads of state to troops at home and abroad.

During the segment, they performed “Amparito Roca.”Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the power of music and the dedication of these talented musicians from the Air Force.