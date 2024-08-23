UnitedHealthcare urges preventive care for older adults to catch health issues early

Dr. Mimi Kokoska, UnitedHealthcare Medicare Chief Medical Officer in Indiana, offered some insight into how preventive care can help reduce the risk of serious health issues from developing in the future by catching problems early.

In fact, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, only 6 percent of adults aged 35 and older actually receive all of their recommended preventive services. The care gaps have larger issues in that chronic disease is at a higher risk for older people.

Dr. Kokoska encourages adults 65 and older, newly enrolled in Medicare, to reach out to healthcare providers to ensure that they are current with needed preventive services and screenings. You can start the process by talking to your doctor about which services are right for you and how often they should be scheduled. A host of preventive services are covered under Medicare, including but not limited to: an annual wellness visit, as well as, cancer screenings.

He reassured those who were concerned about the costs, saying that Medicare Advantage plans provide predictable copays and cap annual out-of-pocket expenses to help manage healthcare costs. Furthermore, he said, such plans very often add some extra benefits to their plans, like additional dental, hearing, and vision coverage; gym memberships; and access to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for over-the-phone consultation and advice.

Recognizing that some seniors may be challenged to go to a physician’s office, UnitedHealthcare provides resources to help make the right care more accessible. This includes programs such as HouseCalls, which offers an annual in-home visit by a licensed health care professional for eligible Medicare Advantage plan members; remote care management programs; and virtual care options to help older adults stay current on their preventive services.

Dr. Kokoska reminds seniors to stay in touch regularly with your primary care provider and carefully check over your health plans to know what benefits and screenings are currently available. An annual wellness visit is just the place to start in keeping up-to-date with preventive care.

Those with questions about Medicare plans and covered preventive services can visit MedicareEducation.com or UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.