Unlike ‘the other guys’: Wendy’s announces new breakfast sandwiches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, what’s your go-to?

I’m a sucker for a “bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit” from… well… you know, “the other guys” — but look out! Wendy’s is adding to its own breakfast menu, and fans everywhere are ready for it!

So what’s new for the morning lineup? A pair of English muffin sandwiches. One sandwich comes with bacon, eggs, and cheese. The other? Sausage, eggs, and cheese.

In a press release, Wendy’s paints a glorious image of their mouth-watering breakfast sandwiches.

“Complete with a one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper. Light, fluffy, and perfectly pillowy, the new morning additions are topped with a fresh-cracked egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily (unlike the other guys…), or a savory grilled sausage patty and finished off with melted American cheese.”

Sounds good, doesn’t it?

And it doesn’t end there. It seems these sandwiches aren’t temporary, either. They’re said to be a permanent addition to Wendy’s breakfast menu and will be available starting Aug. 22.

In honor of the new breakfast items, Wendy’s is offering $2 off any Breakfast Combo offer from August 22 to September 3. However, the deal is only redeemable on the app, so make sure to download it and join before you order.

So I ask this, “When it comes to fast food breakfast, which restaurant chain do you prefer? Which breakfast item is your fav? Or maybe you don’t eat breakfast at all?”

In my house, it’s pancakes for my daughter Avery, maybe a burrito or two for Ledger, and as mentioned, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit for myself.

Now though? The game is officially changed.

Who will win this breakfast battle? We shall see.

In a “perfect harmony of breakfast flavors,” may the best sandwich win!