‘Unscripted with Amber Hankins:’ The moment Randy Ollis and I were drawn to tears

I sit here at my computer at a loss for words.

I’m not sure how you sum up a day that on one hand, makes you sad. On the other hand, it makes you so happy.

Happy for the life and adventures Randy Ollis has ahead of him. And happy I was blessed to spend the last two years by his side.

Thursday, Randy walked out the doors of WISH-TV for the very last time. Nearly 39 years he’s been here. 39 years. What an accomplishment. Before his exit though, it was time for his last appearance on Life. Style. Live!

Our show yesterday morning, in my opinion, was just perfect. I knew going into it that it would be emotional. And it was. Right out of the gate.

I can’t explain the bond Randy and I have developed over the years, but with one look, we were both in tears.

Truly though, August 31st, the day Randy had on his calendar for two years, couldn’t have gone any better.

There were laughs, jokes and hugs, “a Tim and Annessa tribute to his favorite foods in the kitchen,” and even his buddy and longtime WISH-TV anchor Dave Barras stopped by to see his last show, along with Randy’s adoring family.

When it came time for the song, “How Great Thou Art,” by Pavel and Leah, well, there were waterworks. Talk about a tearjerker. That’s when I lost it… again. That song is one of Randy’s favorites, and mine, too.

But it wasn’t just OUR show that gave us all the feels.

The celebratory sendoff started during Daybreak and then the Midday news. Randy gave his viewers their forecast one… last… time. And then, it was time to sign off.

With his buddy Dave Barras by his side, he did just that.

I know someday, I’ll look back and tell someone, “I remember the time I got to work with Randy Ollis, and I was even there to see the last show of his career.”

What an honor. What a moment. What a privilege.

Randy will forever be a big part of WISH-TV history, but now it’s time for his future.

I think I speak for everyone when I say, “I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.”