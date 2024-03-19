Unveiling the wonders of total solar eclipses with Science Guy Rick Crosslin

Science Guy Rick Crosslin: Getting ready for the eclipse

Join us to discuss the solar eclipse with Science Guy Rick Crosslin, the Scientist-in-Residence at MSD Wayne Township.

“What is a Total Solar Eclipse?” Rick begins by breaking down what this means. With the sun, earth, and moon as the primary players, Rick explains how the alignment of these celestial bodies creates what we know as a total solar eclipse.

Through engaging DIY videos and demonstrations, Rick brings the science of total solar eclipses to life.

But it’s not just about understanding the science—it’s also about experiencing the eclipse safely.

Rick discussed the importance of safe viewing practices, showcasing solar glasses and demonstrating how to create DIY pinhole projectors and corona masks to observe the eclipse without risking eye damage.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024, Rick invites viewers to explore the resources provided by MSD Wayne Township, offering invaluable insights and guidance for experiencing this event safely and responsibly.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!