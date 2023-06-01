Upcoming dazzling performances ‘On The Aisle’ with Tom Alvarez

Welcome to another exciting edition of “Seven on the Aisle”! Today, we have a dazzling lineup of performances and events that are sure to light up your summer nights.

First up, we have Scheherazade, a mesmerizing dance production by Dance Kaleidoscope, captivating audiences from June 1 to 4. If you’re a fan of musicals, get ready to rock with Heathers, presented by Summer Stock Stage, running from June 1 to 11.

For a night of timeless melodies, don’t miss “Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter” performed by the talented musicians of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on June 3 and 4. Broadway fans, get ready to be amazed by Ain’t Too Proud, a sensational production hitting the stage from June 5 to 11 as part of Broadway in Indianapolis. And for a taste of classical elegance, the Indianapolis Ballet Company presents Midsummer Night’s Dream on June 3 and 4.

Lastly, mark your calendars for Fairy Doll, a charming performance by the Indianapolis Ballet Conservatory on June 3. The stage is set, the performers are ready, and the excitement is building. Don’t miss out on these incredible shows and events happening throughout June.

Visit the respective websites, such as irtlive.com, summerstockstage.com, indianapolissymphony.org, indianapolis.broadway.com, indyballet.org, and thecenterpresents.org, for more details and to secure your tickets.

Get ready to be entertained, inspired, and immersed in the magic of the performing arts. Let the show begin!