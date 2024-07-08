Upcoming events at Carroll Stadium: Margaritaville Night and Christmas in July

Are you looking for your lost shaker of salt? You might find it at Carroll Stadium during Margaritaville Night! Make sure to tell your friends that it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and join the fun.

Saturday, July 13 – Margaritaville Night! Presented by Condado and Ace Party Rental Vs. Loudoun at 7 p.m. | Carroll Stadium

Wait, that’s not all! Get ready to cheer on the Boys in Blue at Christmas in July Night! Enjoy holiday cheer under the summer sun and jingle all the way.

Buy your tickets now and add a limited edition Indy Eleven Ugly Sweater Ornament at checkout.

Mark Grainda, Director of Content Communications, joined us to share more details about these exciting events!

Saturday, July 20 – Christmas in July Night! Presented by IBEW Local 481 Vs. Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. | Carroll Stadium

Don’t miss out on these fun nights at Carroll Stadium! For more information, visit the Indy Eleven website.