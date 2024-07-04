Upcoming July concerts by Night Owl Country Band

The upcoming tour, Night Owl Country Band, will feature some of its favorite songs, including “Somewhere in the Country” and “Country to the Bone.” They are excited to share these tracks with fans as they hit the road this summer.

Upcoming Shows

July 4th Show at Ceraland Park

Location: Columbus, Indiana

Columbus, Indiana Time: 7 p.m. until dusk

7 p.m. until dusk Highlights: Great fireworks show to follow the performance.

July 27th Show at Rising Star Casino Resort

Location: [Add location if different from the casino name]

Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

On July 27th, Night Owl Country Band will perform at the Rising Star Casino Resort from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This performance promises to be an exciting night of music, and they look forward to entertaining their fans at this fantastic venue.

Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and join the Night Owl Country Band for some fantastic music and fun!