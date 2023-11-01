UPS addresses worker shortage with 60,000 seasonal hires

As the United States, alongside many other countries, grapples with a severe shortage of workers, (United Parcel Service) UPS is stepping up to offer solutions to this pressing issue.

UPS, a company recognized by Fortune and Forbes as one of the most admired workplaces, is preparing for a significant hiring event this weekend.

Jon Bowers, the Human Resource Director at UPS, will provide insights into the company’s plans to hire a staggering 60,000 seasonal workers.

With a commitment to providing opportunities and supporting the workforce, UPS aims to help alleviate the ongoing worker shortage and continue its tradition of being a top employer in the industry.