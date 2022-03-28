Life.Style.Live!

Urban AG Indy Chef Jason Michael Thomas prepares Viking Lamb Chops, Sautéed Ramps

by: Tierra Carpenter
Chef Jason Michael Thomas of Urban AG Indy foraged a few special items just for us! He joined us Monday in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen as he demonstrated how to blister ramps (wild leeks) in a sauté pan. Thomas also discussed how to forage for them and how to harvest them in the wild.

He also featured some Viking Lamb Chops smoked by Smoking Goose and served them with the blistered ramps and a demi-glace sauce. 

Watch the videos above and below for his full recipes.

For more information visit, JasonMichaelThomas.com.

