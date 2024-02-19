Useful tips for tax season

As the IRS commences the filing season on January 29th, signaling the arrival of tax season, individuals are urged to proactively manage their finances and prepare for tax obligations.

Recognizing the significance of a potential tax refund, which often serves as a substantial financial boon for many Americans, it is paramount to devise a plan for its utilization.

Consumer financial advocate Courtney Alev offers valuable guidance and support in navigating the complexities of tax filing and refund management. With her expertise, individuals can gain insights into optimal strategies for utilizing their tax refund effectively.

From advice on timing and filing methods to recommendations on useful tools for assistance, Courtney Alev is dedicated to empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions during tax season.