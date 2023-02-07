Life.Style.Live!

Valentine’s Day cocktails with Brett Butler, owner of Alcomy LLC

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got a few cocktail recipes that will melt your taste buds and your heart this Valentine’s Day!

The mixologist and mastermind behind it all is the owner and operator of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler. He joined Tuesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to mix up some Valentine’s Day cocktails perfect for you and that special someone.

The first cocktail is called the “Clover Club,” a Valentine’s Day classic.

The second cocktail is called “Sazerac,” an iconic New Orleans classic.

You can find more cocktail ideas on the Alcomy LLC website, Instagram, and Facebook.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

OnyxFest provides funding, show development opportunities for Black playwrights

BEO Show /

Prodentim Reviews [Urgent Update] Ingredients That Work or Negative Complaints?

Sponsored /

Alpilean Reviews 2023 [Important Information Update] What They Won’t Say!

Sponsored /

The spirit of healthy snacking with Frances Largeman-Roth

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.