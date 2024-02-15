Valentine’s Day cocktails with Brett Butler

Brett Butler, Mixologist and owner of Alcomy LLC, shared a Mighty Aphrodite cocktail for Valentine’s Day! Here’s the recipe:

1.5 oz. Brockman’s Gin

.5 oz. Flora liqueur

.5 oz. Hibiscus-Vanilla syrup

.75 oz. Fresh lemon juice

6 Fresh Raspberries

2 Sprigs Fresh Rosemary

3 Dashes Rose H2O

1 Egg White

Garnish: Dried Rose Petals, Rosemary

Add the fresh raspberries, rosemary, syrup, lemon and egg white to a shaker. Muddle the ingredients thoroughly. Dry shake for approx’ 10 seconds. Add ice and the rest of the ingredients and wet shake for another 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with fresh Rosemary sprig and dried rose petals.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.