Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for entire family

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and whether you are celebrating your love for your spouse, kids or friends, Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, joined us today with some “LOVEly” ideas to spoil all of the loves in your life.

For those with a sweet tooth

Vosges

Bastet Collection – $165

Aset Collection – $75

Love Story – $45

Love Potion – $20

Red Fire Bombe Hearts – $18

The chocolate bite that just might change your life

Storytelling through the medium of chocolate that captivate every sense.

vosgeschocolate.com

Use Coupon Code MOMHINT for 15% off

Add a new fragrance

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Gingham Love Eau de Parfum – $59.50

Bath & Body Works’ NEW Gingham Love is a blend of sugared red berries, blushing freesia & rose meringue – a playfully romantic take on the brand’s classic gingham fragrance.

It’s sweet, warm & blushing with happiness — just like love at first sight!

Bath & Body Works’ Gingham Love collection launches Jan. 28 in stores & online!

But if you’re looking for something extra special – the Eau de Parfum will be an exclusive holiday launch available Feb. 14!

bathandbodyworks.com

A spin on the traditional floral gift

Rosepops

The Lucky 13 – Starts at $195

The Keeper by the Dozen – Starts at $170

The One Up – $32

The Midi but Mighty – Starts at $140

The Three’s a Charm – Starts at $90

Arosatherapy Sampler Set – $18

Arosatherapy Refresher bottle – $45

Our Rosepops are not only exceptionally beautiful, but Rosepops offers so many ways to personalize your arrangement.

Fragrance, Charms, Photos, Monograms — We do it all!

Did we mention that the roses POP-up?

This unique presentation brings the WOW factor every time a POP is received!

rosepops.com

Through Valentine’s day receive a $50 Sephora Gift Card on all purchases of $200 or more.

The perfect gift for hair lovers

amika:

The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask – $38

The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment – $28

The Closer Instant Repair Cream – $25

The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo + Conditioner – $18 & $22

The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask is an ultra-moisturizing deep-treatment mask transforms damaged, dry, and unruly hair and is clinically proven to significantly hydrate, moisturize, and improve manageability after one use​.

Packed with Bond Cure Technology, Sea Buckthorn, vegan proteins and plant butters to repair damage and prevent future breakage.

loveamika.com and Sephora

The gift of experience

A Sculpt Body

Memberships cost $15.99/month or $153.99/year, with giftable memberships also available.

A Sculpt Body is a membership based program in which subscribers have access to of hundreds of prerecorded low impact, body weight workouts (with new ones released each week!) as well as priority access and discounts to A Sculpt Body’s special programming.

Our current special programming is Back to Basics, a FREE three week program all about kick starting 2022 in a strong and healthy way, with sustainable habits, not fad diets and extreme workout schedules.

A Sculpt Body’s workouts are accessible to a variety of fitness levels, so make an amazing couple’s activity.

A Sculpt Body’s workouts aren’t about achieving a certain weight, body shape, or clothing size.

They’re about creating space for YOU to feel good on the inside, relieve stress, and to find mental clarity and focus, they’re about giving your body the love and respect it deserves, they’re about showing up for yourself.

A Sculpt Body is about focusing on what you can sustainably add into your life to feel good & be wholistically (physically AND mentally) healthy, not about what you can restrict .

asculptbody.com/product/membership

Use Coupon Code MOMHINT for 20% off

To find details on all of these great Valentine’s gift ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and MomHint.com.