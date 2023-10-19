Vegas hit comedy act coming to Feinstein’s at Carmel

CARMEL, IND. (WISH)- Imagine getting to see some to the worlds biggest superstars on one stage in one night.

For the last three decades the Edwards Twins have been sharing their amazing impersonations with fans all over the country.

The show is a major hit in Vegas. The twin brothers impersonate anyone and everyone on stage.

From Sonny and Cher, to Elton John, Dolly Parton, and more.

In order for them to transport the audience, they first must transform themselves. Makeup artists put hours into making them look like the stars of yesterday and today.

The Edwards Twins are celebrating 37 years of their show. And they’re bringing it to Indiana for two nights.

They dynamic duo is returning to Carmel at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael.

They sold out their show the last time they were in Carmel.

Anthony and Eddie Edwards were born in 1965 and raised in Burbank, California. As young boys the two would sneak into the NBC TV Studios across the street from their home and watch the celebrities perform.

The two joined forces, after Carol Burnett suggested to them that they put a show together based on a pair of identical twins that look and sound like many different super stars.

And they’ve been performing ever since.

You can see the Edwards Twins live on October 21 beginning at 7:30 at Feinstein’s.