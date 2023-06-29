Velvet Ice Cream bringing premium sweets to the Midwest

Ben Mitchell, Velvet Ice Cream Brand Manager, joined the show to share some delectable ice cream recipes. In the first segment, he presents the Red White & Blue Brownie Sundae. To create this festive treat, layer brownies, vanilla ice cream, and either Red Pop Rocks or Red, White & Blue M&M’s in a glass. Top it off with hot fudge, whipped cream, and patriotic sprinkles, and garnish with an Oreo cookie. The result is a delightful dessert that combines the richness of brownies with the coolness of Velvet Ice Cream.

(WISH Photos)

In the second segment, Ben introduces the Rainbow Sherbert Punch, perfect for summer gatherings. This refreshing punch is made by combining fruit punch and pineapple juice in a large bowl or pitcher. Just before serving, add ginger ale or lemon-lime soda and gently float mounds of Rainbow Sherbert on top. Garnish with orange and raspberry for an eye-catching presentation. This colorful and fizzy punch is sure to be a hit at any celebration.

Stay tuned for the upcoming segment during National Ice Cream Month, where Ben will showcase the Tropical Peach Paradise Sundae, featuring peach ice cream topped with fresh peaches, pineapple chunks, mango cubes, toasted coconut flakes, chopped macadamia nuts, and a drizzle of passion fruit syrup or tropical fruit sauce.