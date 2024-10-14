Velvet Ice Cream reveals new fall flavors

Velvet Ice Cream is showcasing its latest fall-inspired creations. The company, known for its nostalgic appeal and Ohio roots, brought a selection of treats, including two signature sundaes. “We’re turning our vanilla into a S’mores sundae and we also have a Pumpkin Dump Cake sundae,” Velvet Ice Cream Vice President, Joanne Dager, explained.

Dager, a fourth-generation family member of Velvet Ice Cream, shared her personal connection to the brand. “I grew up with it. Every summer, I worked in the ice cream parlor or production room. It was just always a fun thing to do,” she said. The company is celebrating its 110th year in business, and Dager emphasized the importance of tradition and community.

Velvet Ice Cream is promoting its seasonal flavors and partnerships with local retailers like Giant Eagle, Safeway, and local ice cream parlors, such as Alexander’s on the Square in Noblesville, which hand-dip Velvet’s products. Additionally, Dager highlighted their unique pumpkin flavor, made with real pumpkin puree and pie pieces, as well as the company’s initiative to give back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Along with the sundae demonstrations, Velvet Ice Cream also showcased festive floats made with peppermint stick ice cream and coffee cold brew, as well as a vanilla trio paired with orange and cranberry flavors.

Located in Utica, Ohio, Velvet Ice Cream’s Ye Old Mill is open to the public from May to October, offering visitors a chance to explore the grounds, enjoy lunch, and choose from 40 flavors of ice cream. The company’s annual Ice Cream Festival takes place every Memorial Day weekend, drawing families for live entertainment, food, and local vendors.