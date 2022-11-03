Life.Style.Live!

Verizon expands free home internet to bridge digital divide

Staying connected is vital to everyone. It doesn’t matter your age or income. From doctor’s appointments to family plans, you need to be able to reach people quickly and reliably. That’s where Verizon comes in with its Affordable Connectivity Program, also known as ACP for short. Chris Serico, Verizon spokesperson, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to explain how it works.

More families can access the network America relies on with help from the Verizon Forward Program. You can check to see if you qualify for the federal Affordable Connectivity program as a first step here. Once enrolled for discounts, you could also be eligible for free internet based on income. Check out all the options for Fios, Home Internet or mobile plans. It’s as simple as 1-2-3.

