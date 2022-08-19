Life.Style.Live!

Veterans Creative Arts Festival free annual art show, competition recognizes veteran artist

The Veterans Creative Arts Festival is featuring local art, live music, food trucks and family fun next weekend on Wednesday, August 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s happening at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46216.

This free annual art show and competition recognizes the progress and growth made through creative art therapies and the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

It’s presented in partnership with the VAMC Recreation and Creative Arts Therapies Team and the City of Lawrence.

Jay Hemphill, artistic director, Arts for Lawrence and Kristi Gmutza, creative arts therapist, VA Medical Center joined us Friday on ”Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect at the festival.

Arts for Lawrence offers a diverse blend of affordable quality arts programming. Programs include festivals, theater performances, outdoor concert series, art classes, art exhibitions, poetry readings, and more. AFL’s mission is to connect arts and community to inspire everyone every day.

The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center (RLRVAMC) is the flagship of the Indiana VA system marketed to patients and caregivers as Veteran Health Indiana (VHI) and is located two miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis. VHI has been serving Indiana Veterans since 1932.

The Creative Arts & Recreation Therapies Team enhances the lives of Veterans through the use of visual arts, performing arts, and recreational activities.

For more information, click here and visit:

va.gov/indiana-health-care.

