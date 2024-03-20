Veterans History Project: Recognizing Women’s Veterans

The Veterans History Project, housed within the Library of Congress, supports veterans who have served in the United States military.

Since its inception, this initiative has been dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the recollections of veterans spanning from World War I to recent conflicts and peacekeeping missions.

At the heart of the Veterans History Project lies a mission—to ensure that the voices of veterans are not lost.

Through recorded interviews, letters, diaries, photographs, and personal documents, the project captures their experiences.

By preserving firsthand accounts, the Veterans History Project offers future generations a glimpse into military life, allowing them to understand sacrifices made in the name of freedom and democracy.

In a changing world, the Veterans History Project stands as a guardian of memory, a repository of stories.

It is a tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms.