Vic’s BBQ: Now open at The Amp at 16 Tech

Welcome to Vic’s BBQ, where flavor and satisfaction meet in every bite. Owners Vic and Trina Smith invite you to indulge in a true barbecue experience at The Amp at 16 Tech.

(WISH Photos)

With operating hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sundays, Vic’s BBQ is the go-to spot for all your smoky cravings. In our first segment, we proudly present mouthwatering Mac & Cheese, a creamy delight that will leave you wanting more. In our second segment, we showcase delectable baked beans, cooked to perfection with a rich blend of spices. But that’s not all – our table is adorned with a variety of delights, including succulent rib tips, refreshing chicken salad, irresistible peach cobbler, and heavenly cream cheese brownies, all waiting to be sampled. Come on over to Vic’s BBQ and let your taste buds embark on a journey of pure barbecue bliss.