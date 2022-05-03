Life.Style.Live!

Vino Mobile Bar annual free ‘Sip n Shop’ event featuring more than 100 local businesses

You can shop til you drop at a fun event full of local vendors while also enjoying a glass of wine! Jenn Kampmeier, founder of Vino Mobile Bar joined us today to give us a preview of what you can expect at this event.

When: Thursday, May 5

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:30pm

Location: 16708 Southpark Dr, Westfield, IN 46074

Cost: Free

The annual Spring Sip n Shop Boutique Event will showcase over 100+ local businesses, including “Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankin’s with her children’s book, “Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!.” Come and shop from a variety of vendors while sipping on a glass of wine.

There will be a taco truck, wine, beer, margaritas and a live DJ.

For more information visit the Vino Mobile Bar website or event page.