Vino Mobile Bar offers seasonal cocktails for holiday gatherings

Vino Mobile Bar’s owner, Melissa Libs, joined a segment to discuss popular holiday drinks, offering a variety of seasonal cocktails perfect for gatherings. With the holiday season approaching, Libs highlighted how Vino Mobile Bar sets itself apart, saying, “We are the bar. Absolutely.”

Libs introduced a few of the drinks available on the mobile wine truck, starting with a white wine sangria made with spiced simple syrup, pear nectar, and white wine. “This is one of our new favorites,” she said, noting the balance of fall and winter flavors.

Next, she presented an apple cider mimosa, a popular choice for holiday mornings. “I do this at Thanksgiving with my family,” Libs shared, explaining the drink’s simplicity. The mimosa is made with cinnamon sugar rimmed glasses, apple cider, and bubbly, offering a light and crisp option before a heavy holiday meal.

For colder weather, Libs also highlighted a hot mulled wine, a winter staple for Vino Mobile Bar. “We mull it with some nice spices—cloves, allspice, and cinnamon,” she said, describing how the drink is perfect for outdoor holiday parties. The mulled wine is prepared by simmering red wine with spices, making it an easy option for at-home preparation as well.

Libs reminded viewers that Vino Mobile Bar can cater to any holiday event, saying, “If you don’t want to deal with the setup of alcohol, we’ve got you. You just pull up, and we can do it.” Whether offering holiday-themed drinks or a simple glass of bubbly, Vino Mobile Bar provides convenient service for corporate events, family gatherings, and holiday parties.

For more information on how to book, viewers can visit the VinoMobileBar.com.