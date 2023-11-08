Vino Mobile Bar: Holiday Sip n’ Shop Boutique Event

Vino Mobile Bar is in full festive mode, celebrating the holiday season to the max!

Don’t miss out on the chance to get all the details about their much-anticipated Annual Holiday Sip n’ Shop Boutique Event.

This fantastic gathering will feature an array of more than 85 local boutiques and business owners, ready to showcase their unique products.

While you indulge in some holiday shopping, you can also enjoy a glass of wine or beer to add to the holiday cheer.

Fear not if you prefer non-alcoholic options; there will be plenty of those available too, along with an array of tempting food trucks to satisfy your cravings.

So, what are you waiting for? J

oin the festivities and don’t forget to pour yourself a glass or two while you’re at it!