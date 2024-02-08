Vino Mobile Bar: Wines for the big game

Vino Mobile Bar proudly stands as Indiana’s premier independent wine truck enterprise.

Melissa Libs, owner of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us Thursday morning to share what wines and beer pair well with popular Superbowl foods!

Its stylish mobile wine trucks offer a sophisticated touch to any private, public, or corporate gathering.

Think of them as the adult version of an “ice cream truck,” offering a curated selection of wines, beers, and wine-based cocktails to enhance your event.

Whether you’re hosting a networking soirée, wedding celebration, or neighborhood gathering, Vino Mobile Bar ensures your bar needs are expertly catered to.