Vino Mobile Bar: Wines that pair well with Girl Scout Cookies

Melissa Libs, Owner of Vino Mobile Bar joined us this morning to share what wines go perfectly with Girl Scout Cookies, for those 21+ of course!

Being the first independent wine truck business in Indiana, Vino Mobile Bar offers chic mobile wine trucks that serve as an excellent addition to any private, public, or corporate event.

Resembling an “ice cream truck for adults,” their assortment of wines, beers, and wine-based cocktails makes for the ideal complement to any gathering.

Whether it’s a networking event, wedding, or neighborhood get-together, Vino Mobile Bar ensures that all bar service needs are taken care of, providing a touch of sophistication and convenience to any event venue.