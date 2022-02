Life.Style.Live!

Viral singer-songwriter Lorea Turner performs ‘More of You,’ ‘Secrets’

Today’s “Life.Style.Live!” music guest is no stranger to viral videos.

Lorea Turner first found success with her music on the 6-second video app, “Vine.”

She’s covered artists including Cee-Lo Green, Etta James and Beyonce and her cover of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” is one that set the internet on fire.

Today she joined us to perform her songs, “More of You” and “Secrets.”

For more information visit, instagram.com/loreaturner and facebook.com/LoreaTurnerMusic.