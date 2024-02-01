Visit Agave & Rye during Devour Indy Winterfest

Devour Indy, a celebration that highlights the dynamic restaurant industry, showcases over 100 establishments with distinctive, thrilling, and affordably priced menus.

Among the participants in this delectable week-long event is Agave & Rye, adding its unique flavors and culinary offerings to the diverse array of dining experiences.

The festival aims to bring together food enthusiasts, inviting them to explore and savor the culinary delights crafted by the city’s eateries, with Agave & Rye contributing to the gastronomic celebration.