Visit Indiana: Exploring Southeastern Indiana

Amy Howell from Visit Indiana joined us to share all about Madison, Indiana, an area that blends historic charm with modern amenities.

Located along the Ohio River and surrounded by the natural beauty of Clifty Falls State Park, Madison is home to the largest contiguous National Historic Landmark District in the U.S.

You can explore historic architecture, enjoy outdoor adventures, and experience 21st-century conveniences.

From scenic hikes to unique local shops and restaurants, Madison has something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking to step back in time or enjoy modern comforts in a beautiful setting, this is the place to go.

To learn more about what Madison has to offer, visit Visit Madison for more details.