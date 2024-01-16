Visit Milwaukee for a budget-friendly family getaway

Itching for a family getaway? Want to pack up the family and spend some quality time away from home, but worried about the expense?

On today’s show, Author Donna Bozzo, who is an expert on all things fun, joins Ian Thompson, with VISIT Milwaukee, as they share some of the best things to do and see in the city, ways to save and how to keep those kids busy on the drive there!

Here’s more:

Did you know? Milwaukee is the mecca of museums – they have almost thirty museums where learning fun abounds! We’re talking museums such as Discovery World – Americas Black Holocaust Museum, Harley Davidson Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum, Jewish Museum Milwaukee, Milwaukee Art Museum & National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum. Such a fantastic way to expose your children to arts, culture, and history while having fun. Then hit the hotel pool after a long day of learning.

And if you take advantage of some of the schools’ winter breaks and go between January 18 through the 28, you can take advantage of Museum Days where you your family can visit museums for a dollar, that’s right! Museums are offering either free, $1, $5, $10 or $15 admission during Milwaukee Museum Days.

For more information on planning a road trip to Milwaukee, go to Visit Milwaukee https://www.visitmilwaukee.org.

And for more great ideas on all things family fun – she knows all flavors of family fun, visit Donna’s website www.donnabozzo.com or look for her books, What The Fun & Fidget.