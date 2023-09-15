Visit The Jazz Kitchen for the 2023 Indy Jazz Fest Kick-Off Celebration

The 25th annual Indy Jazz Fest is right around the corner, and The Jazz Kitchen is hosting the Official Kick-off Celebration! Since 1994, The Jazz Kitchen has been an iconic Indianapolis institution, known nationally for its unique and exciting atmosphere, world class music and cuisine. International Latin Jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit and The Jazz Kitchen owner David Allee joined “Life.Style.Live!” today to share more about the jazz community’s upcoming events.

The Indy Jazz Fest Kick-Off Celebration presented by Van Riper – Woodward Family Foundation will be on Saturday September 23 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening featuring an extensive mix of notable Indianapolis jazz performers. You can see the slated performers and purchase tickets to the celebration here.

Other festivities in the 2023 Indy Jazz Fest include the Sunset Series Pre-Fest Shows on September 27 – 30. The Indy Jazz Kitchen and The Cabaret will also be hosting the Sunset Series Club Shows, and these venues allow for an up-close listening experience by world-class jazz performers. These events all lead up to the Indy Jazz Fest Grand Finale on Saturday, September 30 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. WISH-TV is giving away tickets to the event, you can enter here.

As the perfect compliment to any show, visitors to The Jazz Kitchen can enjoy a made-from-scratch menu featuring a wide selection of Southern and Midwestern cuisines. Signature dishes such as the Not-So-Cajun Chicken, Crescent City Crab Cakes, and Satchmo’s Etoufee headline a menu of favorites – from steaks and burgers to seafood and salads to vegetarian dishes and desserts.

Advance tickets are recommended for any event at The Jazz Kitchen, and the earlier you arrive, the better seating you’ll have! The team recommends arriving no later than 30 minutes prior to showtime.

For more information on The Jazz Kitchen, visit their website. For more information on the Indy Jazz Fest, visit their website.