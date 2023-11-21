Visit the new Spielhaus at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Get ready to step into the magic of the holidays and experience the authentic German tradition of Christkindlmarkt! Maria Murphy, Christkindlmarkt CEO and Market Master, shared the newest additions to the festival.

The Spielhaus, or play house in German, is home to kid-friendly entertainment and meet-and-greets with characters. In Germany, winter months are full of special trips to the theater, story-telling and spending time together as a family.

When you step inside the Spielhaus, you’re transported to another world as you become part of the story. You might meet Santa or his elves, or join special guests to make music together and learn a German dance. You might find yourself in front of a stage for marionettes or hand puppets. You could be greeted by fairy tale characters, magicians, real ballerinas, our Christkind – or even the German Sankt Nikolaus himself. ‍The Spielhaus transforms into an all-day marionette theater from December 18-22.

To learn more about the Spielhaus click here.