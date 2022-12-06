Life.Style.Live!

Vitality Bowls team prepares ‘Apple Pie,’ ‘Green Glow’ açaí bowls filled with ‘superfoods’

Vitality Bowls is a local superfood café focusing on delivering top-quality açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, grain bowls, salads and more.

The café is located at 110 West Main St Suite 115 Carmel, IN 46032.

Shawn Robinson, café manager of Vitality Bowls Carmel, and LaMonica Flippen, Vitality Bowls Carmel team member, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare the Apple Pie Bowl, Green Glow Bowl and more.

Owners David and Irene Tang offer Carmel residents a unique collection of unique superfood menu items packed with antioxidants and nutritional value. Vitality Bowls menu items are made to order in a kitchen designed to avoid cross-contact of food allergens and are free of ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives.

For more information, visit vitalitybowls.com/locations/carmel.