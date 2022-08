Life.Style.Live!

Vivante French Eatery chef prepares Seared Salmon dish

You’re invited on a warm and welcoming culinary journey every time you dine at Vivante French Eatery, located inside Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.

The French eatery offers an approachable yet elegant dining experience for all.

Chef Jason Crouch joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare a dish including Seared Salmon, Grilled Corn & Fava Bean Succotash, Chorizo Sausage, and Avocado Creama.

