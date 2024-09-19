Volktoberfest returns to Avon for 23rd year

Volktoberfest is back for its 23rd year in celebration of Volkswagens and their automotive cousins.

Organized by Circle City Volkswagen (CCVW), the VW club of Indianapolis, this event is in partnership with Andy Mohr Volkswagen in Avon and the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds in Danville.

The show coincides with the 75th anniversary of Volkswagen in the U.S. and will take place on Saturday, October 5th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Car registration is free with pre-registration or $10 the day of the event, while spectators can attend at no cost.

This year’s Volktoberfest features the popular stereo wars, exhaust wars, a kid and adult trike race, a kid car parade, and an extensive awards ceremony. There’s also a kid fun zone, making it a family-friendly event.

Volktoberfest not only celebrates German engineering but also supports a meaningful cause. The event benefits HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families), a local charity that assists homeless veterans in regaining self-sufficiency and helps at-risk veterans and their families avoid homelessness.

HVAF provides essential services such as supportive housing, case management, food, and hygiene supplies. As Indiana’s largest non-profit provider of veteran services, HVAF plays a crucial role in the community.

Sponsors such as Andy Mohr Volkswagen, AutoHaus–Merkle, Buggyworks, Burke Spring, All Things VW Parts, and Thomas Autobody help make Volktoberfest possible.

Take a look at the full interview above and visit the Volktoberfest website for more information!