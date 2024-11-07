VonnegutFest 2024 returns to celebrate legacy of Kurt Vonnegut

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library (KVML) is hosting the annual VonnegutFest.

General Headquarters (GHQ) game. (WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges)

VonnegutFest 2024 is a weekend of events celebrating Kurt Vonnegut’s life and literary legacy.

The festival will also mark the official gift of the General Headquarters (GHQ) game, created by Kurt Vonnegut and just released by board game designer Geoff Engelstein, to Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) libraries during the opening of the Youth Writing Center’s Storytelling Salon.

Marking the kick-off of VonnegutFest, KVML will present IPS students with wrapped sets of General Headquarters games to officially announce the game gift.

This contribution, inspired by Vonnegut’s personal memories of the game’s creation, is aimed at fostering engagement and creativity among students in IPS school libraries.

The GHQ games will be distributed to IPS libraries with lesson plans and display ideas introduced in the following months.

The initiative will culminate in 2025 with a GHQ Tournament of Champions.

