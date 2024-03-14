Wabash & Erie Canal Park: Learn skills from the 1800s

Step back in time and dive into the rich history of trade and craftsmanship at the Wabash & Erie Canal Park in Delphi. Located about 30 minutes northeast of Lafayette, close to Kokomo and Indianapolis, this park offers a chance to learn historic trades through various classes.

From mid-April to early June, the park hosts one-day or half-day classes, some lasting two days. These classes aim to revive skills that have become rare today.

Students can learn blacksmithing, woodworking, or pottery from experienced instructors. They can take home their creations included in the registration fee.

The Wabash & Erie Canal Park holds the only remaining navigable segment of the historic Wabash & Erie Canal in Indiana, which was once 468 miles long.

Interested individuals can register online at wabashanderiecanal.org. These classes are perfect for history lovers, aspiring artisans, or anyone curious about old trades.