Walk It Out America helping people get fit physically and mentally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Walk It Out American is a National Non-Profit Organization established specifically to reduce the number of Americans who are obese, overweight and on pace for heart-failure.

According the American Heart Association cardiovascular disease remains as the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 928,741 deaths in the year 2020.

Partnering with the 500 Festival, the YMCA, INDY Parks, Community Action of Indianapolis, AmeriCorp Seniors and now NIFS, Walk It Out America has set the stage to change lives of Hoosiers.

The free to join group meets every Saturday morning at the Irsay Family YMCA. Now, they are training nearly 1,500 people to take part in the Indy Mini in May.

On January 6th, 2024 Walk It Out America is hosting a 3K Fundraising FIT WALK to continue to improve the health of its participants while raising funds to fight crime with education!

You can register at http://www.walkitout.us.