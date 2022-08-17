Life.Style.Live!

WAMMfest celebrates wine, art, music, microbrew in Greenwood this weekend

The popular annual WAMMfest fundraiser returns on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Craig Park in Greenwood, and tickets are now available to purchase.

While WAMMfest focuses on Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew, all net proceeds from the charity event are distributed back to support youth, individual and community organizations.

WAMMfest is organized by the volunteers from the Sertoma Club of Greenwood and presented by Ray Skillman Automotive Group, and to date, the Sertoma Club of Greenwood has donated more than $890,000 to local causes!

The event is happening at 10 E. Smith Valley Road in Greenwood from Noon – 9 p.m.

During the festival, attendees will be able to take in five band performances alternating between two stages. The band lineup includes:

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Rocks Off (Rolling Stones Tribute)

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Woomblies Rock Orchestra

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Hairbanger’s Ball

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.: That 90’s Band

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.: The Trippin’ Billies (Dave Matthews Tribute)

For more information about WAMMfest, click here.

For more information about Sertoma Club of Greenwood, click here.