Watch: Disneyland makes a boy’s Spider-Man dreams come true

Kid-ing with Kayla

Kid-ing with Kayla: Kayla goes to Disneyland

When I was trying to decide whether to take my son to Disneyland, my first hesitation was will he even remember this?

My son Allan is only 4 years old and I didn’t want to waste my money on an elaborate experience that might not make it as a core memory.

However, this was a precious day I will never forget and I think that is priceless.

As a parent, there is no greater joy than seeing your child’s happiness.

I think that’s why so many parents struggle with this job because we are constantly weighing making our kids smile and doing what’s best for them long-term.

While I am conscious of avoiding “spoiling” my child, I still want to protect and savor the magic of his childhood.

Anyone who knows my son Allan would find out about his obsession with Spider-Man immediately.

He’s always dressed in Spider-Man, his room is decorated in Spidey stuff and he watches it every chance he gets.

The fact Disneyland has an entire exhibit dedicated to the friendly neighborhood superhero was perfect. However, I know nothing about planning a trip like this.

Luckily, I learned Magical Vacation Planner does not charge clients an extra fee to help plan a trip to Disney.

I could have booked this directly but having an expert was a game changer!

MVP linked us with a VIP tour guide that made the experience so much easier.

Shoutout to Josette if you are reading!

She was extremely patient despite Allan’s ride anxiety and even gave me a portable charger when my phone ran out of battery.

I can confirm that saved the day since I was able to capture more videos of Allan’s reaction to meeting his favorite superhero.

It was all tailored specifically to our needs and I am so grateful.

MVP is 16 years old and was founded by Jamie Eubanks and her husband JJ.

It specializes in making magical memories and is Diamond Level with Disney and Universal. Planners can hook clients up with MVP Disney parks, getaways, and cruising.

For more information to book or join the MVP family, call 407-442-2787 or click here.