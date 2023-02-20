Life.Style.Live!

Watch LIV Golf this weekend on WISH-TV

LIV Golf is a whole new way to experience the sport of golf! We spoke with David Feherty, on-air commentator and co-executive producer of LIV Golf, about the upcoming season.

Founded in 2022, the LIV Golf mission is to modernize and supercharge the game of professional golf through expanded opportunities for players and fans.

The 2023 LIV GOLF league is set to begin with the first tournament on February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico. All 14 global events start at 1:00pm ET, with Friday rounds streaming live, exclusively on the CW App. Saturday and Sunday competition will be broadcast beginning at 1pm ET on WISH TV and The CW App.