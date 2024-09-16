Waterman’s Family Farm hosts first sunflower festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Waterman’s Family Farm is hosting it’s first ever sunflower festival.

Chef Michael Gilson came by the Life.Style.Live! studio to discuss some of the fun activities that will be taking place.

He says this is their way of transitioning from Summer to Fall.

September 21 and 22, will feature live music, food, games, and beverages.

There will be several fall menu items, including their new farm to table inspired menu.

Waterman’s Family Farm is located 7010 E Raymond St, Indianapolis, IN 46239.