Wayback Burgers expands in Fishers with fresh ingredients and unique milkshakes

Wayback Burgers, a national franchise with over 170 locations across 35 states and 10 countries, recently opened its newest location in Fishers, Indiana, bringing its signature menu and a variety of options to the growing community. The Fishers restaurant began operations in August and has quickly gained attention for its high-quality food and customer-focused approach.

A Growing Legacy

Emily Slabaugh, owner of the Fishers franchise, shared insights into the restaurant’s journey. “Wayback Burgers started in 1991 in Delaware and began franchising in the early 2000s,” she said. “Opening here was a year-long process of finding the right location, construction, and training to ensure we bring the best to our guests.”

Diverse Menu Highlights

Wayback Burgers offers a wide selection of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and hand-battered tenders. The menu caters to a variety of preferences, including halal options like chicken hot dogs and Philly cheesesteaks. “We have something for everyone,” Slabaugh said. “Our menu is versatile, so families can come in and find something for every member.”

One standout item is the Cheeeesy Burger, made with four slices of melted American cheese on a grilled inverted bun. “The butter hits your tongue first, and the cheese melts perfectly. It’s simple but phenomenal,” Slabaugh explained. Other popular options include the Cajun Burger with a Cajun-inspired remoulade sauce and the Philly cheesesteak, which received high praise from a guest originally from Philadelphia.

Milkshakes for Every Taste

Wayback Burgers is also known for its milkshakes, made with premium ingredients and creative flavors. Favorites include the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake, which features cereal both inside and on top, and the Red Velvet Cupcake shake, complete with a cupcake mixed in and garnished on top. “These are some of our top sellers, and guests love the unique twists we add,” Slabaugh said.

Embracing the Fishers Community

Since opening, the Fishers location has seen a steady stream of customers drawn to its fresh ingredients and diverse offerings. “The feedback has been fantastic,” Slabaugh said. “People often compare us to competitors, but we’re thrilled to hear they think we’re better.”

Located in the bustling Fishers area, the restaurant is prepared for the holiday season and looks forward to continuing to serve the community. “Fishers is growing, and there’s so much happening here, especially around the holidays,” Ball said. “We’re excited to be a part of it.”

Wayback Burgers: Now open in Fishers pt. 2

Hours and Availability

Wayback Burgers in Fishers is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with extended hours until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of menu items or customize their orders to suit their preferences. For more information, visit WaybackBurgers.com.