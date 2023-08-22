We did an adult Disney trip — here’s why it was a success

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — My wife just celebrated a pretty big birthday, and we aren’t the type of people who typically buy gifts for each other.

Instead, we focus on experiences and things like that.

This year I did the typical thing, I asked my wife what she wanted for her birthday, and I received the typical response, “Nothing,” my wife would continually respond.

But I continued to pay attention to some not-so-subtle hints.

We are a Disney family, not intense, but we really enjoy it.

We love taking our kids every couple of years, and we’ve always joked about how fun it might be to do it as an adult trip.

So, I set the plan in motion and booked an adult-only trip.

It wasn’t our typical week-long trip. We went for a long weekend, and I must admit, at first, I thought it might be weird — dare I say even boring — to go on the trip without our kids, but I was wrong.

We stayed on the park grounds at the Caribbean Resort, just a quick walk and a Skyliner ride to Epcot.

Epcot essentially plays an important role, typically on a kid’s trip. We spend a lot of time at Magic Kingdom.

That’s where your classic rides are; the Tea Cups, It’s a Small World, and of course, all the princesses. But as adults, we didn’t have to do that.

We went where we wanted when we wanted — margaritas in Mexico at Epcot and beer in Germany at Epcot. It was carefree and our chance to do whatever we pleased. Now don’t get me wrong, we still rode the rides.

We went to Hollywood studios, where we were immersed in the world of “Star Wars.” I highly recommend checking out Olga’s Cantina, a “Star Wars” themed bar. We could only get a reservation at 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday, which was what we did after all of the “Star Wars” themed rides.

We made time for Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom but didn’t have to spend nearly as much time there.

I am a bit of a nerd, so I finally got to see the “Hall of Presidents” at Magic Kingdom. My kids would typically turn their noses up at the thought of sitting through animatronic Presidents speaking.

All in all, it was a fantastic trip. My wife and I were able to get away and be kids together. But I must admit I can’t wait to go with my kids.