We try it: Jazzminton, a new game now sold nationwide

A distinctly different, increasingly popular new recreational game called Jazzminton Sport is being served up nationally that combines the best of many other popular paddle and racquet sports.

Michael Sears and Collin Jung, WISH-TV interns, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” Monday to try out the game and give us their review. Watch the video above to see how they enjoyed it.

Jazzminton Sport is a creatively competitive paddle ball game that offers the same fun and excitement of tennis, badminton, pickle ball and even ping-pong all at once … but with a “hole” new spin on it.

The difference? No boundary or court is needed – just a small space. It can be played anywhere indoors or outdoors: garages, basements, hallways, living rooms — at gyms, parks, beaches, yards and more. No other paddle or racket sport removes those boundary restrictions.

The patent pending Jazzminton Sport is portable, simple and fast to set up, only taking a couple minutes to assemble. Jazzminton Sport is fun for all ages and all skill levels. Can be played fast or slow, competitive or casual and offers the health benefits of improving lateral movement and eye-hand coordination.

Another unique aspect, players hit a uniquely designed birdie through a rectangular hole opening in the raised net. The innovative birdie technology adjusts its speed and distance to the strength of the hit, slowing as they spin making every hit within reach, allowing for long rallies and great exercise. Players can spike the birdie as hard as possible; the birdie has been created so that it won’t fly too far where it’s out of reach. Even the hardest hits are playable.

Multiple nets can be set up in any large gym or space so dozens of players can compete against each other one-on-one at the same time.

In the months ahead Funsparks LLC, the inventor and marketer of the Jazzminton product line, will organize local, regional and national tournaments.

Events calendars will be set up so people can connect with other players in their area.

The product sells for $199.99 and is available here.