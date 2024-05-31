Wedding planner and TLC designer Ali Barone offers bridal tips

Ali Barone, known for her work on TLC’s “While You Were Out,” brings over 25 years of experience in creating unforgettable weddings.

With wedding planning often seen as a daunting task, Barone offers practical advice to make the process smoother. “Organization and attention to detail are key,” she says, emphasizing the importance of personalized touches.

Here are Barone’s essential tips for a memorable wedding:

Barone is the owner of Ali Barone Events, where she designs, plans, and produces exceptional social and corporate events. As a recognized industry expert since 2019, she frequently speaks at wedding industry events. Barone’s expertise has been featured on “The Today Show,” “The Weekend Today Show,” Channel Guide TV, and various local news outlets.

Barone’s advice for brides includes taking time for self-care to ensure they feel their best on the big day. She recommends products like the Olay Indulgent Moisture Body Wash collection for radiant skin.

Barone highlights the use of technology, particularly the HP All-in-One printer and the Spruce All-in-One mobile banking app, to keep wedding plans and finances in check. Additionally, she advises insuring engagement rings through specialized providers like Jewelers Mutual to protect these precious items.

Barone’s tips aim to help brides turn their wedding dreams into reality, ensuring their special day is fabulous, unique, and memorable.